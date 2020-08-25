Tionesta Man Accused of Raping Unconscious Woman

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is facing felony rape and related charges from an incident that allegedly occurred at a camp in Green Township.

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against 55-year-old Thomas Edward Turak in Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on August 16:

– Rape Unconscious Victim, Felony 1

– IDSI Person Unconscious, Felony 1



– Indecent Assault Person Unconscious, Misdemeanor 2– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2

The charges stem from an incident that recently occurred at a seasonal residence in Green Township, Forest County.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:00 a.m. on August 16, a known female victim reported being assaulted at a seasonal residence in Green Township, Forest County. The victim identified the perpetrator as a man who called himself “Tom,” and directed police to a man later identified as Thomas Edward Turak.

Marienville-based State Police interviewed the victim at Clarion Hospital around 10:30 a.m. on August 16.

The victim reported that she had gone to a seasonal residence around 5:00 p.m. on August 15, and she and others who were staying at the camp then went to a nearby pig roast and remained there for several hours. She told police after returning to the residence, she stayed out by a fire with some others who were staying at area camps. She noted she had a total of six or seven alcoholic beverages and a small amount of marijuana over the course of the entire evening.

The victim told police she went inside around midnight and went to sleep on the living room couch. She reported that around 3:00 a.m., she woke up to a man performing a sexual act on her, and she immediately pushed him away. She said she then drifted off to sleep again. She told police that around 5:00 a.m., she woke up to the same man crawling on the couch on top of her again. She then got up and got away from him. She stated she then stayed awake until state police were contacted.

The victim related she did not know the man, who she said gave the name “Tom,” prior to meeting him the day before and only spoke to him briefly. She also specifically stated the incident was not consensual, according to the complaint.

Police then interviewed Turak about the incident.

Turak said he was at the pig roast and had gone to the fire with some other individuals at the camp where the incident occurred. He told police he didn’t know anyone there, other than the owner of the camp, the complaint indicates.

Turak reported he consumed approximately ten beers, as well as a small piece of marijuana gummy and could not remember anything from when he fell asleep on a couch until he was awakened in the morning by the camp owner. When questioned about whether or not he performed a sexual act on the victim, he said he “could not remember” and went on to say “anything is possible.” He told police that he had spoken to the victim at the fire and that she was standing close to him for a while and “could have been possibly flirting with him,” the complaint states.

When asked if DNA evidence would come back showing his genitals had been in contact with the victim, Turak said, “anything could have happened,” according to the complaint.

Turak was arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 8:15 p.m. on August 16.

Unable to post $75,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on September 22, with Judge Miller presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.