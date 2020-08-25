WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Clarion County and the surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…



Eastern Mercer County in northwestern Pennsylvania…Venango County in northwestern Pennsylvania…Northeastern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania…Northwestern Armstrong County in west central Pennsylvania…Northwestern Clarion County in west central Pennsylvania…West central Forest County in northwestern Pennsylvania…

* Until 115 PM EDT.

* At 1228 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles west of Tionesta to 6 miles southeast of

Greenville, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 60 mph and quarter-size hail.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power

outages.

* Locations impacted include…

Oil City… Grove City…

Franklin… Knox…

Sugarcreek… Mercer…

Hasson Heights… Stoneboro…

Seneca… Harrisville…

Polk… Sandy Lake…

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 113 and 132.

Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 14 and 49.

HAIL…1.00IN

WIND…60MPH

Instructions: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH.

