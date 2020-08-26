Commissioners Display Cook Forest Print, Approve $291,392 CDBG Coronavirus Application

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning displayed a print of Cook Forest by Anthony Cook and authorized a resolution to approve a $291,392.00 Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Application.

(Photo: Commissioners Ed Heasley and Wayne Brosius display a donated signed print of Cook Forest by Anthony Cook. Commissioner Ted Tharan requested a photo to place in their large first-floor conference room at the Main Street Administrative Building. For more information on Cook, please see the bottom of this page.)

The grant is in addition to the annual CDBG grants and would be distributed to Clarion County, Clarion Borough, and Clarion Township. The administration for CDBG grants is conducted through the Clarion County Planning department. Clarion Borough and Clarion Township are the only individual municipalities designated as entitlement communities, based on population numbers and low-moderate income areas.

Planning Director Kristy Amato said the CDBG-Coronavirus grant went directly to HUD for the CDBG Program as part of the CARES funding. Two public hearings were held in Clarion County to solicit suggestions on how the money could be spent.

“We held the meetings, and there was one person at the first meeting and one at the second meeting,” said Commissioner Wayne Brosius. “I was hoping for more than that.”

On another matter, Brosius said the Commissioners were still talking with the Clarion-Limestone School Board regarding a contract that would allow the return of an officer from the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office. C-L starts classes on Thursday. It was announced that Sheriff Munsee hired Kaylie Gathers for the vacant deputy position in the Sheriff’s Department. The position is 40 hours per week with a salary of $12.50 per hour, effective August 17, 2020.

On still another matter, Commissioner Ted Tharan noted that the closing date or the purchase of the former Sorce Warehouse is September 1. Sorce itself was purchased by Krauss, and the business is now owned by QEP Shippenville.

The purchase of the former Sorce/Krouse/QEP warehouse for $670,000.00 also includes a nearby parcel of land for $40,000.00 from Lila Holdings, LLC, and another parcel from Winscot, Inc. and Smathers Managing Partner for $40,000.00. The 55,000 square foot Sorce Warehouse was owned by the Wein Brothers Building Account.

Commissioners plan to use as much funding as allowable from the county COVID grant, according to Brosius. In addition to serving as a new 9-1-1 center, other uses such as storage for elections material could also qualify under the COVID regulations.

“QEP still has offices in the building that were recently remodeled,” said Tharan. “Once a new lease agreement is worked out with Krouse or QEP. They currently have a lease for their office space until April, and eventually, they’re going to move to one of the nearby warehouses.”

Commissioners also announced they are giving the Union COG Pool Park $500.00 from the Marcellus Legacy Fund to help with the cost to replace a pool sweeper. The cost of a new sweeper is estimated at $2,591.00.

In other business, commissioners approved:

Contract renewal with CCAP Accidental Medical Insurance Plan for volunteers. Term: October 1, 2020, to October 1, 2021. Cost: $330.00

Contract on behalf of CYS with Swartzfager Child Care, Inc. for child care services. Term: July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020. Cost: $32/day (when services are needed), county match 20%

Contract on behalf of CYS with IA Construction Corporation through Co-Stars for Base Repairs for the Human Services Building parking lot. Cost: $15,302.60

Contract on behalf of Assessment with Evaluator Services and Technology, Inc. to conduct an organizational and operational review of the Property Assessment Department. Term: August 17, 2020, to August 17, 2021 (or until completion of services). Cost: $9,750.00

Purchase of outdoor air conditioning unit for the Human Services Building from Deets Mechanical through Co-Stars. Cost: $12,866.00, County Match 10%

Contract on behalf of IT with CDW-G through Co-Stars for the Clarion County Dell Migration Services project. Effective Date: August 4, 2020. Cost: $12,559.61

Contract on behalf of Public Safety with Centre Communications for an IP Microwave network to provide connectivity and redundancy for Wireless Broadband access points to seven tower sites operated by Clarion County. Term: To be completed by December 15, 2020. Cost: $189,746.38.

ANTHONY COOK INFORMATION

The sensitivity and insight with which Anthony Eaten Cook portrays his photography are testimony to a lifetime of involvement with the natural world. His awareness comes naturally, for his grandfather, Anthony Wayne Cook, in 1928 deeded the original 7,200 acres comprising Cook Forest State Park to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for its protection in perpetuity.

Two generations later, Anthony Eaten Cook “author, artist and naturalist” is an energetic advocate for the preservation of old-growth forests. He has given many talks, written numerous articles, and traveled extensively to the old-growth forests of Central America and North America in his quest to raise awareness about the multifaceted issues affecting the future of these remnant tracts of forest.

Anthony E. Cook has attained international recognition in the world of nature photography. His work has been featured in publications including “Outdoor Photographer,” “U.S. Air Magazine,” “Sierra Magazine,” and National Geographic Books. An exhibition of his photography, “Fall Colors Across North America,” opened at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh and toured North America, appearing at the American Museum of Natural History in New York for six months in 2005.

