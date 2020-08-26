Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Elaine Ochs’ Delicious Grape Salad

As summer is winding down, take the time to try out Elaine’s yummy recipe, perfect for family gatherings or picnics!

Ingredients

6-8 cups red grapes

8 oz. pkg. cream cheese



8 oz. container sour cream1/2 cup sugar1 tsp. vanilla1/2 cup chopped pecans1/2 cup brown sugar

Directions

-Mix sour cream, cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until creamy. Stir in grapes.

-Mix together brown sugar and chopped pecans. Sprinkle over grape mixture.

-Refrigerate at least one hour before serving.

