A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 84. West wind 5 to 7 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. High near 79. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

