Arthur “Lee” Reitz, 87, of Summerville, PA, went to be with the Lord at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital on August 25, 2020.

Lee was born on May 18, 1933, to the late Alton and Elizabeth (Millin) Reitz. He was a graduate of Brookville High School. He was married on June 5, 1954, to the former Mary Hummel. She preceded him in death on March 13, 2009, as well as two sons; Douglas in 1980 and Michael in 2015.

Lee was a farmer all his life till retiring in 1997. He loved his cows and farming the land. More than his love for farming was his extraordinary love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his family, and his church family. Family, friends and loved ones were well prayed over.

Lee was a lifetime member of the Cliff UMC till its closing in 2014. Currently he had been attending the Ohl UMC. He had a passion for singing quartet music which he did since age 17 and sang his last song with the quartet on August 9th at church. Lee was very proud of his family and the work ethic he instilled in each and every one of them. He had a smile, a hug, and word of encouragement for everyone he ever spoke to. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. They sure loved him too and he will be greatly missed.

Surviving children are Ginger (Denny) Mahle of Summerville, Jeffrey Reitz of Summerville, Rod (Amy) Reitz of Summerville, Pam (Dan) Richter of Marienville and daughter-in-law Joyce Reitz of Brookville. Grandchildren: Lee Ann (Billy) Mitchell, Liza (Dallas) Saunders, Olivia and Ben Reitz, Dani (Ed) Miles, Bill Richter, Mallory Reitz, and Taylor Reitz. Great-grandchildren: Alex and Avery Mitchell, Juniper Saunders, Liam Richter, Jaelyn Miles. He is also survived by siblings: Bruce Reitz and Jean Ferguson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Ray (Jean) Reitz, sister-in-law Lois Reitz and brothers-in-law Don Hetrick and Harold Ferguson.

The family would like to thank the care givers at Penn Highlands Brookville for the care and comfort provided for Lee during his last hours on this earth.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Stanton United Methodist Church, 628 Stanton Road, Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Terry Teluch. Interment will take place at Ohl Cemetery, Ohl, Jefferson Co., PA.

