BREAKING NEWS: Emergency Personnel Respond to Multi-Vehicle Accident Involving School Bus

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus early this morning in Clarion Borough.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus and at least one passenger vehicle on US 322 near Sheetz in Clarion Borough around 7:37 a.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

Sources at the scene say a Clarion-Limestone school bus and two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash.

One lane of US 322 was closed at the scene of the crash for a short time.

The scene was cleared and the road reopened around 8:15 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

