Cindy Lou Brock

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Cindy-Brock-1598371187Cindy Lou Brock, 63 of Lake Twp, Stoneboro, passed away on August 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Cindy was born in Franklin on July 25, 1957 to the late Joseph C. and Ellen (Latchaw) Sires. She was a graduate of Franklin High School and went on to work for many years as an RSA at Polk Center.

Cindy enjoyed the outdoors and camping at Lake Wilhelm. She enjoyed sewing and baking, and taking trips to the casino. She loved animals especially her jack russell and rat terrier mix, Oreo. Most of all she loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

She married her beloved husband, David C. Brock on March 22, 1975, he survives at home.

In addition to her husband, Cindy is survived by her children, Michael Brock of Polk, and Becky Montgomery and husband Brian of Stoneboro, grandchildren Rebecca Montgomery and companion T.J. Jablonski of Hermitage, Haley Brock and companion Dustin Morgan of Stoneboro, and Shawna Montgomery and companion Nick Pilner of Mercer, great-grandchildren Addilyn, Avaleigh, and Alliana Jablonski, and Serenity, Kambria, Braelynn, and Calliana Morgan, brother Joseph Sires and wife Carol of Polk, mother and father-in-law Charles E. and Elaine Brock of Franklin, her Camp Wilhelm friends, especially Mary and Eric Goldstrohm, Pete Wright and “The Golden Girls” Tina Cherry, Deb Snyder and Deb McClain, as well as many Amish friends.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Stoneboro, 99 Franklin Street, where family and friends are welcome from 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, August 27 and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, August 28. A funeral service will follow visitation on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Reverend Beth Creekpaum, Pastor of Sandy Lake Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

