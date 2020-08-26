Clarion Man Charged With Stalking Woman, Threatening to ‘Murder’ Her Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man waived his hearing on Tuesday on charges from an incident where he allegedly text messaged and called a woman several times and also threatened to “murder” her.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 22-year-old Logan Rilee Parrish were waived for court on Tuesday, August 25:

– Stalking – Repeatedly Communicate To Cause Fear, Felony 3

– Terroristic Threats Cause Serious Public Inconvenience, Misdemeanor 1



– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Parrish is currently free on $75,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Limestone Township earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known female victim contacted Clarion-based State Police on August 15 and reported that she had received threatening text messages from her ex-boyfriend, Logan Parrish. The victim said she was afraid he was going to hurt her.

The messages included vulgar language and threatening statements, and one message stated: “I’m going to f****** murder you!!!!!!” according to the complaint.

The victim received a total of 14 calls from Parrish on August 15, the complaint states.

She also reported that a family member had observed Parrish parked at the end of her roadway around 5:00 a.m. on either August 12 or August 13, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, the victim also reported that when she was driving home on August 14, she saw Parrish’s car, and he then turned around in traffic and followed her home, the complaint notes.

Parish was then interviewed by Clarion-based State Police on August 15.

According to the complaint, he admitted to sending the text messages to the victim.

State police verified this information by observing the messages on the victim’s phone.

Parrish was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 4:45 p.m. on August 15.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.