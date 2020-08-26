Clarion Man Jailed on Rape, Assault, Bigamy Charges

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man was placed behind bars on Tuesday morning after being charged with rape, assault, and bigamy.

Court documents indicate 42-year-old Kenneth Wayne Rudolph was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, on the following charges:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (20 counts)

– Rape Threat Of Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (20 counts)



– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (20 counts)– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Threat Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (20 counts)– Sexual Assault, Felony 2 (20 counts)– False Imprisonment, Misdemeanor 2 (20 counts)– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Bigamy, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $20,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The charges stem from an investigation into a report of rape in Clarion Borough.

According to a criminal complaint filed on August 24 by Officer Bettwy, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, a known female victim reported that Kenneth Wayne Rudolph assaulted and raped her numerous times between July 19, 2011, and December 2016.

The complaint states the victim estimated the rapes and corresponding assaults occurred at least twenty times over the course of the reported time span, nearly always when Rudolph was inebriated.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that the physical assaults left her with marks, bruises, and occasionally scratches. She also stated she was terrified of him.

During the course of the investigation, Clarion Borough Police discovered that although Rudolph was married in Clarion County in November 2011, he was also married to a second woman in California in 2001, as well as a third woman in Alabama in 1998.

Rudolph was interviewed on June 25, 2019, regarding the bigamy accusations.

He reportedly admitted to marrying the woman in Alabama, but said he left due to “noncompatible lifestyles.” He told police she said she was going to divorce him but “apparently never did.” He also admitted to marrying the woman in California, but said he didn’t think the marriage was valid because she cheated on him with the minister the same day, according to the complaint.

Police say records show the three marriages occurred as explained above, but no divorces are on record in any state, the complaint states.

The complaint also notes Rudolph denied forcing the victim to perform any sexual acts with him and also denied ever hurting her or forcing her to do anything she did not want to do, according to the complaint.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, with Judge Quinn presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

