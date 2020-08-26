Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Featured Local Job: Substitute Positions
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 @ 08:08 AM
North Clarion County School District is seeking applicants for the following positions for the 2020-2021 school year:
Substitute Custodians
Substitute Cafeteria Workers
Substitute Teachers
Interested candidates should call 814-744-8536 or email ncla@csonline.net for their interest. EOE
