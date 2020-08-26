Featured Local Job: Substitute Positions

North Clarion County School District is seeking applicants for the following positions for the 2020-2021 school year:

Substitute Custodians

Substitute Cafeteria Workers

Substitute Teachers

Interested candidates should call 814-744-8536 or email ncla@csonline.net for their interest. EOE

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.