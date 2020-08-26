James “Jimmy Dean” Miller, 61, of Sigel, PA passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Sigel, PA.

Jim was born on Wednesday, September 24, 1958 in Dayton, PA, the son of Henry Dean Miller and Mary Rose Pangallo Miller.

On August 27, 1977, in Clarington, PA he married the love of his life Sandy Drury Miller who survives.

Jim worked for Francis J. Palo in Clarion, PA in construction and in everything he did, he was a very hard worker and loved to work, looking to forward to retiring on the first of November.

What Jim was most passionate about was spending his time hunting and fishing, being outdoors in general, although he loved his family more than anything, and spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife; daughter, Marlana Welsh (husband Greg) of Sigel, PA; son, Jason Miller (girlfriend Lexi Greenawalt) of Corsica, PA; brothers, Michael Miller (wife Lisa) of New Florence, PA and his best friend John Miller (wife Theresa) of Wilcox, PA, and three sisters, Marty Fye (husband Bob) of Clarington, PA, Melissa Mauk of Brookville, PA, and Jennifer Chaffee (husband Ken) of Summerville, PA.

Jim is also survived by four grandchildren which he loved deeply, Cory Ross, Kellen Welsh, Aiden and Alice Miller, along with numerous nieces and nephews which will miss him very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one son, James Henry Miller.

Upon the request of Jim and his family, a memorial service in his memory will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in his memory made be made to that of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825.

