Judith Lynne (Judi) Reitz, 65, of Brookville, PA, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday August 25, 2020.

She was born on October 10, 1954, in Brookville, PA. Judi is the daughter of Shirley Ames Sheesley and stepfather William Sheesley of Brookville.

Judi was preceded in death by her only son, Isaac Fraust and grandparents Howard and Gertrude Ames.

In addition to her mother and step-father, she is survived by her husband, Richard “Raker” Reitz, her Aunt Carol (William) Hawthorn of Elizabethtown, step-sisters Eva (Corey) Dean of Evansville, Indiana, Deana (Richard) Van Horn of Dayton, Pa and step-brother Dee Bell of New Bethlehem; step-children Melissa (Tim) Thrush, Melorra Fleming, Melinda (Adam) Burton all of Brookville, eight grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Judi graduated from Brookville High School in 1972. She then earned an Associate Degree from DuBois Business College and was employed by C&K Coal Company. Following employment at C&K, Judi was employed by PennDOT. At that time, her son Isaac sustained a life-altering accident and for the next 20 years, Judi was dedicated, and totally devoted, to the care of her son. Following the passing of Isaac, Judi worked for the YMCA and then furthered her education and was employed by WRC until she retired in 2017.

Judi was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Brookville. She had a deep faith which sustained her during the most trying times of her life. Judi was a life-long lover of golf and was a member of Pinecrest Country Club. She and her husband Rick enjoyed many golf outings together, especially those hosted by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. Judi was a member of the Brookville Eagles and the Brookville Firemen’s Club. In addition to golf, Judi loved the beach and she and Rick spent many vacations in Florida and Myrtle Beach.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 10am to 1pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 1pm and officiated by Reverend Phil Conklin. Interment will take place at the Langville United Methodist Cemetery, Beaver Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the First United Methodist Church of Brookville and the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by visiting http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/35504.

