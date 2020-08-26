Letter to the Editor: Women’s Equality Day Celebrates 100th Anniversary of 19th Amendment

The following was submitted by the League of Women Voters of Clarion County.

This week marks the 100 year anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment, opening the democratic process to millions of women. On Wednesday, August 26th, we will celebrate Women’s Equality Day, created by President Richard Nixon 47 years ago to raise awareness about the importance of gender equality and recognize the sacrifices made by the suffragists.

The suffragists knew that our democracy was strengthened by increased access to the ballot box and that voting is the most powerful act a citizen can make. As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the right to vote for women, the League of Women Voters, founded just months before the passage of the 19th amendment is also celebrating their 100th anniversary as an organization working to secure voting rights for every eligible American.

One of most powerful acts a citizen can make is to vote! On this Equality Day the League of Women Voters of Clarion County urges citizens to learn about important details and deadlines concerning voting this fall. If you need additional information about how to register to vote, check your registration status, or where to cast your vote VOTE411.org has the answers.

Election Day is your opportunity to support your community and to have a say in our future. As we commemorate Women’s Equality Day take this opportunity to start the voter registration process by visiting VOTE411.org. You can use the same site closer to election day to learn about the issues and candidates on your ballot.

Women’s Equality Day is a great time to commit to participating in our democratic process and to have your voice heard!