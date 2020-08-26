Local Author Patricia Thrushart Signs Book Deal with Adelaide Books

CLARINGTON, Pa. – Adelaide Books of New York has entered into a contract with Northwestern Pennsylvania poet and author Patricia Thrushart for the publication of her forthcoming nonfiction book, titled Cursed.

The publication date is expected to be October 16, 2021.

After years of meticulous research, Thrushart has written an extensive exploration of the life of Marion Alsobrook Stahlman — a woman with a connection to Brookville, Pennsylvania, through her husband, Douglas Stahlman. When his young wife came down with puerperal fever after giving birth to her second son, Douglas was hundreds of miles away, associated with a cult that advocated faith healing over medicine. He returned to her side in February of 1901 and made a series of draconian decisions that led to her death, with the national press eagerly reporting on every aspect of the controversy. The events led to Douglas cursing the Alsobrook family in a rock carving that sits in Scripture Rocks Heritage Park outside of Brookville.

Beyond documenting the circumstances of Marion’s death, the book recounts the saga of Marion’s family, from her ancestor landing in Jamestown in 1609 to the death of her youngest son in 1962. Throughout, Thrushart tells stories that reflect the sweeping course of American history, including colonial life, the Revolution, the migration of settlers westward, the Civil War, and the urbanization of the United States. Using a combination of narrative nonfiction and fictional vignettes, the stories explore the changing role of women, the tensions between the growing medical profession and faith, Southern slavery, yeoman farming, and more.

“Cursed will make a nice addition to the Adelaide Books list,” said Stevan V. Nikolic, one of the editors of the Press and its accompanying journal, Adelaide Literary Magazine.

Information about the press can be found at www.adelaidebooks.org.

To follow the progress of Cursed, including announcements, excerpts, and promotions, visit Patricia’s website and sign up for her email list at www.patriciathrushart.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.