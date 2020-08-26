Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash That Sheered Utility Pole in Sligo

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sheered off a utility pole last week in Sligo Borough.

According to police, the accident happened around 10:50 a.m. on August 20, as a red truck tractor with a full-size white box trailer was traveling east on Colerain Street, negotiating a right hand turn onto Bald Eagle Street, in Sligo. The vehicle’s trailer struck a utility pole with its right rear end due to the driver taking the turn too sharply. The contact caused the utility pole to be sheered in half, bringing wires down onto the roadway.

Police say the driver of the truck then fled the scene.

Sligo Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

