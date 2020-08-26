Say What?!: Busch Beer Creates Brew…For Your Dog

Introducing Busch Dog Brew, available starting August 26th for National Dog Day, the newest Busch product is an alcohol-free bone broth treat for all those Busch loving fans’ best buddies.

Busch Dog Brew finally gives every Busch drinker an opportunity they never knew they needed – a chance to crack a cold (or warm) one with their favorite canine companion.

Busch Dog Brew is full of dog-friendly flavor and nutrients for your furry friend to enjoy before or after any and all adventures, so now you can enjoy Busch with your favorite humans and dogs, too. It’s even certified by The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO).

Earlier this year, Busch launched its “Foster a Dog” program” to help hundreds of dogs find new homes. To continue the brand’s efforts in helping animal shelters and dogs in need, Busch will be donating $1 from every case of Dog Brew sold to Best Friends Animal Society.

Busch Dog Brew is available for purchase online at Busch.com/DogBrew n 4-packs for $9.99.

Those who buy Dog Brew on National Dog Day (August 26th) will have a chance to win a Busch branded Dog Brew bed for some pup-graded relaxation!

Busch Dog Brew swag is also available at Busch.com/DogBrew.

