A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 83. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers likely between midnight and 3am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Low around 66. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9am, then showers between 9am and 3pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 79. Southwest wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night – Showers, mainly before 9pm. Low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

