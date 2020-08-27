Cheryl E. Adams, 74, of Polk passed away on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at UPMC Northwest.

Born in Franklin on January 9th, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Raymond L. and Dixie V. (Rice) Huff. On August 23, 1969, she married Paul R. Adams; he preceded her in death on April 26, 2000.

For most of her life, Cheryl worked at Ann’s Beauty Salon as a Hairdresser.

Cheryl was a woman with a big heart, always giving her time and energy to others. Along with being a poll worker for elections for over 15 years, she volunteered for the Victims Resource Center and the American Cancer Society. She was also a member of Polk United Methodist Church, a life member of the Polk Fire-Rescue, Inc, enjoyed knitting, and crocheting.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Paul R. Adams, II, of Polk; her daughter, Michelle E. Adams and her husband, Randy Byrd, of Newnan, GA; her two grandchildren, Paul R. Adams, III, and Mercedes Adams, both of Polk; her two brothers, Raymond L. Huff, Jr. of Burton, SC, and David A. Huff of York; her three sisters, Martha E. Riddle of Sugarcreek, Sarah Jane Pallanck of Bufford, SC, and Susan Fay Myers of Hannaville.

She is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Buckley and Martha Stull; and several many loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Cheryl was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia L. Dent.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services for Cheryl will be held privately for the family, with Reverend Drew Bell, pastor of the Polk United Methodist Church, officiating.

A live stream of Cheryl’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020. For those that wish to received a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for updates.

Cheryl will be laid to rest at Old Sandy Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc. will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream. The family thanks you for your kindness and consideration during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1004 North Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16448; to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346; to the Polk Fire-Rescue, Inc., 710 Main Street, Polk, PA 16342; and/or to the Polk United Methodist Church, 715 Main Street, Polk, PA 16342.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

