Eunice L. Bowser, 87, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Clarview Nursing & Rehab Center in Sligo.

She was born West Monterey, Pa. on June 28, 1933, to Watson and Helen (McKee) Reichart.

Eunice was a lifetime resident of Clarion County. She worked as a nurse’s aide for over 15 years, retiring in 1987 from Clarview Nursing Home. She was a member of New Athens Church of God of Prophecy in Rimersburg. Eunice enjoyed going to church and making apple butter.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth Bowser and his wife, Dolly of Rimersburg, Cindy Perseghetti and husband, Emerson of Freeport, Barry Bowser and his wife, Carol of Clarion, and Shon Bowser and his husband, Donald Steele of Rimersburg; a brother, Robert Reichart of Karns City; 15 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Clarence H. Bowser, who she married on Feb. 17, 1951 and who passed on Oct. 19, 2013; a son, Henry “Tex” Bowser; an infant daughter, Tracey Bowser; and a sister, Louise George.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main St., Rimersburg with the Pastor Dale Gallo officiating.

Contributions may be made in Eunice’s honor to the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy Sunday School, 24 Traister Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

