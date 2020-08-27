Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company Makes Changes to Annual Gun Raffle

LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company has made some changes to their annual Gun Raffle event, which is scheduled for September 12 at noon.

According to information posted on the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page, the company has a new site for ordering tickets online.

“Please do not use our PayPal account,” the post states.

The cost to purchase tickets online is $27.00.

To purchase tickets, visit https://checkout.square.site/buy/VMKAZQUBPW6YMBLUN4RAQZLM, select the quantity you want, then click checkout, which will take you to the page where you can fill out your phone number, address, and payment information.

The gun raffle itself will be held via Facebook Live.

The main ticket will be raffled off in order.

The organization will also be doing some side raffles throughout the live feed.

Two additional guns have also been added to the main ticket, bringing it to a total of 47 possible prizes.

Tickets can also still be purchased by seeing any fire department member or at local businesses.

Below is a picture of the gun/raffle prize list. The additional guns are a Weatherby Vanguard Highland 7mm-08 and a CVA Accura V2 50 caliber.

Ticket cost is $25.00 if purchased in person or at a local business or $27.00 if purchased online (to cover postage and other associated costs).

For information and updates, check out the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page.

