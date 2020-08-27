Helen L Smrekar, 91, formerly of Fryburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Shippenville Healthcare after a period of declining health.

A full obituary will be published at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Faller Funeral Home.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.