Jean F. Wilson Bauer, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the age of 94 in the home of her daughter, Gloria Judy.

Jean was born June 28, 1926, a beloved daughter of James F. and Minnie Catlett Wilson in Brooklyn, NY.

As a child, she had many homes on the east coast, as her father, James, an Iroquois iron worker, worked on many bridges and skyscrapers. His crew erected the top of The Empire State Building. He repaired The Brooklyn Bridge, and had built many of the skyscrapers and bridges in Pittsburgh.

During high school in Havre de Grace, Maryland, Jean was a “Rosie-the-Riveter” who worked making airplane parts for landing gear during World War II. As a volunteer, she could choose factory work or spotting planes.

In 1943, Jean married Raymond Sylvan Bauer, a staff sergeant in The U.S. Army. They moved to Lucinda, following the war. Raymond preceded her in death in February 1995.

Jean was very proud of her Native American ancestry. Jean and her family belong to the Lower Mohawk Six Nations Tribe in Brantford, Ontario, Canada. Her mother’s great-great-grandmother became the mother of the famed Shawnee warrior, Tecumseh.

Jean and Raymond retired to Currie, NC near Wilmington in 1985. Together they built an underground home. It was the third home that Raymond had built for Jean.

Jean had volunteered for more than 22 years at The Moore’s Creek National Battlefield, a Revolutionary War Park; and was recognized for her service by receiving an award presented in Raleigh, by The Governor of North Carolina.

Jean is survived by her daughters: Gloria Judy (Frank) of Franklin; and Mary Jo Bauer (Scott Bovender) of Chesapeake, VA; and by a son, Stephen Bauer (Lynn) of Cleveland, TN. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Shane Judy (Karen); Shannon Jolley (Josh); Jason Bauer (Missy); Matthew Bauer (Amy); and Sarah Huang (Yih); and step-grandchildren; great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.

Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Vickie Wilson of Brantford, Ontario, Canada; and families who were very special friends: Doc and Karen Lindley; and Lloyd and Catherine Strickland, all of Currie, NC.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons: Raymond Bauer, Jr.; and Patrick Bauer; two brothers: James Wilson, Jr.; and Ronald Wilson; and by her sister, Gloria Rosenwald. She was the last surviving member of hers, and of Raymond’s family.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation; nor funeral service.

Jean will be laid to rest beside her beloved mother, Minnie Abigail Wilson, and father, James Floyd Wilson in Franklin Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

