Katherine Marie Drenning, 67, of Fairmount City, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 25, 2020 after an extended illness.

Born December 14, 1952 in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Jennie E. Raybuck Hetrick. She was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

Kathy was formerly married to Harlon P. Drenning and he preceded her in death in 2005.

She worked in the dietary department of Brookville Hospital for 20 years and worked as a caregiver until retiring due to ill health. Kathy was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant, raised Shelties and was an avid Steelers fan. She loved crocheting, needlework, sewing, baking cookies, playing bingo and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren.

Kathy enjoyed camping with her longtime friend, Larry Fenstermaker, who preceded her in death on February 10, 2020.

Survivors include three children: Sherry Lou Drenning Nicolli of Fairmount City; Harlon Scott Drenning (Shannon Beatty) of Martinsburg and Mandy Downs of New Bethlehem; seven grandchildren: Macy and Mario Nicolli, Scott Drenning (fiancé Courtney Gustin), Arica Drenning and Drew, Derrick and Luke Downs. Kathy is also survived by a great granddaughter, Sophia Grace Drenning.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Gary Raybuck and Ron Hetrick; her former husband, Harlon and her long-time friend, Larry.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 and 10-11 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Oakland Church of God, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the church with Reverend Jimmy Swogger, pastor of the Oakland Church of God, officiating. In order to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, social distancing and wearing a face mask is strongly suggested. Interment will follow at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Shannondale.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Katherine Marie Drenning to the Oakland Church of God, P.O. Box 40, Distant PA 16223.

Arrangement are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

Online condolences may be sent to Kathy’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

