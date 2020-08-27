Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Leroy W. Nolf

Thursday, August 27, 2020 @ 09:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ThumbnailLeroy W. Nolf, 73, passed away Saturday evening, August 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born November 15, 1946 in New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the son of Wilbert H. and Bertha R. (Young) Nolf.

Leroy was a Welder with the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. for 16 years and was then in Management with the Clark Oil Co. for 16 years, until they merged with Adapt Oil & Marketing, Inc., retiring in 2007. He was a 1964 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and then served his country as a proud member of the U.S. Navy.

Leroy was a member of Evansville Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

Leroy is survived by his wife of 49 years, the former Dorothy E. Nolf, whom he married November 14, 1970; his son, Shawn M.L. Nolf of McDonald; his daughter, Dawn M. (Eric) Porter of Austintown; his sister, Mildred A. Nolf of Clarion, PA; his grandchildren, Kristen Nolf, Eric (Elizabeth) Porter, Jr., Zachary Nolf and Madison Nolf and his great-grandchildren, Isabella, Liam, Martice, ll and Lucas.

Leory was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Mineral Ridge Chapel and 10-11 a.m. Thursday, prior to the Service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Leroy’s name may be given to the Evansville Baptist Church, 1585 Ohltown McDonald Rd., Niles, OH 44446.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.