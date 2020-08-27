Leroy W. Nolf, 73, passed away Saturday evening, August 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born November 15, 1946 in New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the son of Wilbert H. and Bertha R. (Young) Nolf.

Leroy was a Welder with the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. for 16 years and was then in Management with the Clark Oil Co. for 16 years, until they merged with Adapt Oil & Marketing, Inc., retiring in 2007. He was a 1964 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and then served his country as a proud member of the U.S. Navy.

Leroy was a member of Evansville Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

Leroy is survived by his wife of 49 years, the former Dorothy E. Nolf, whom he married November 14, 1970; his son, Shawn M.L. Nolf of McDonald; his daughter, Dawn M. (Eric) Porter of Austintown; his sister, Mildred A. Nolf of Clarion, PA; his grandchildren, Kristen Nolf, Eric (Elizabeth) Porter, Jr., Zachary Nolf and Madison Nolf and his great-grandchildren, Isabella, Liam, Martice, ll and Lucas.

Leory was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Mineral Ridge Chapel and 10-11 a.m. Thursday, prior to the Service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Leroy’s name may be given to the Evansville Baptist Church, 1585 Ohltown McDonald Rd., Niles, OH 44446.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

