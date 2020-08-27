‘Lost in the Wilds’ Navigates Through COVID-19 Regulations

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Jarred and Mallory Griebel dreamed of one day opening their small brewery, but opening the business at the start of a pandemic could have turned the dream into a nightmare.

The Griebels were able to navigate the various restrictions imposed because of COVID-19 and managed to launch an attractive, popular site: Lost in the Wilds.

“It was a bizarre time to open a business,” said Mallory during a recent tour for the Clarion Rotary. “Opening a business anytime is going to be stressful, but we’re moving forward.”

“Based on the most recent mandates handed down by our governor, stated on their website at lostinthewildsbrewing.com, “We are currently offering beer to-go for off-premise consumption, and our backyard is considered off-premise. While there will be no seating available inside the taproom or on our patio, all seating will be moved to the backyard. We have plenty of space to spread out in the backyard for people to bring camp chairs, blankets, lawn games, etc.”

There is also plenty of grassy areas outside of the building, and the brewery is also located next to the Rail 66 Country Trail.

Jarred and Mallory are there Friday through Sunday, and they have a girl to come in for help Friday and Saturday. The couple works all day Sunday. Current hours are Friday 4-9, Saturday 12-9, and Sunday 12-6.

How it all started

Although the building is new, the Griebels are not new to brewing.

“For many years, we did brewing from home and called it Sunset Drive Brewing because that was the road we lived on,” said Mallory.

The couple traveled around for years and observed what other breweries were doing as the businesses grew.

“We saw tons of breweries and went to North Carolina and Colorado to look for design ideas. We had some favorites and knew what we wanted for our place, and the two of us just put our heads together and put everything together from our travels.

“When my husband and I decided to go for it, we wanted to build on Route 66 just because of the traffic. We wanted to target the people traveling to Cooks Forest or to the Allegheny National Forest because that’s the stuff we like to do. We like to hike, kayak, and all that stuff. Those were the type of people we really wanted to bring in here.”

Their plan seems to be working, with 80 to 85 percent of the Pittsburgh travelers going to their camps or on their way home.

“We’ve met a lot of really cool people. We see have familiar faces every week.”

Making a business plan

“We came up with everything and started working with the Clarion University Small Business Development Center. They helped us collect our ideas and develop our business plan and put all our numbers together.

“So, we found this piece of property. We really set our sights on it and especially with the bike trail that they developed through here, and we purchased the property in 2018 and then began clearing land, pouring a pad and everything, and constructing the building all through 2019.

“The building was like a big jigsaw puzzle and all of the pieces – roof and everything – to be put together. The walls and roof are all very-well insulated. It’s very warm in here in the wintertime, and all of our floors are heated.

“We finished the inside over the last year, and then brought all of our equipment in and started brewing in February and March. We were supposed to open at the beginning of April. I sent out all my invitations for a soft opening, and everything shut down that same week, so we couldn’t, and ended up doing some to-go sales through May.”

Not the way we wanted to open

“We didn’t really want to open that way. It was hard to ask people to come in and buy cans and growlers to go without letting them taste things. That was not how we wanted to open, but we had some awesome support during our first weekend. We sold out of cans and growlers, and it was just tremendous support.

“We had a great June, and in July just a couple weeks ago, they slowed us back down for just to-go sales. Things have still been good. We’ve been really hammered on our cans, I’m filling new ones all of the time.”

All cans are filled by hand and sealed, mostly by Mallory. Cans include 16 oz. Backyard Beers and 25.4 oz. Crowlers. Sixty-four ounce Growlers are also available.

Much of the brewing equipment was purchased from larger brewers who were getting ready to upgrade. For example, one from northern Virginia; one from a distillery in Southern Virginia; one from Erie used as a cold liquor tank; and then two smaller, seven-barrel fermenters from a brewery in Lexington, Kentucky. They have a new 15 Barrel fermenter.

Looking forward

“We want to eventually have a light food fare menu, but we’ll see where things go. We don’t want to buy things and then (they) completely shut us down.

“The business has also attracted food trucks here, and we have a few more lined up for a few fall weekends. Customers can’t eat inside, but they can take their beer to a large outdoor area and purchase the food outside.

“Also, there are so many more distilleries popping up across the state, and we plan eventually to have a bigger cocktail menu. We bring our PA wines from August Falls Winery in Parker and then Papa Joe’s Wine Cellar in Pittsburgh.”

