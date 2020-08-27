Maxine A. Dunlap, 88, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in The Caring Place of Franklin, following a period of declining health.

She was born November 10, 1931 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Arthur and Hazel Franklin Young.

She was a 1949 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Mrs. Dunlap had worked for more than 20 years as a cashier at the former Franklin Foodland and Quality Market. Prior to that, she had worked as a cafeteria worker at Rocky Grove High School.

She was married November 10, 1950 in The Sugarcreek United Methodist Church by the Reverend Samuel Alaman to Ronald A. Dunlap. He preceded her in death on September 2, 2014.

Maxine was a member of The Sugarcreek United Methodist church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was a former member of the Sugarcreek Civic Club, and had been an active volunteer for a number of years at Sugarcreek Station.

She enjoyed camping with her family through the years, crafting, and counted cross stitch; and most importantly, sharing quality time with her beloved grand children and great-grandchildren.

Maxine is survived by her daughter, Rhonda A. Weaver and her husband, John of Franklin; a son-in-law, Steve Lutz of Van; her grandchildren: Tora Lutz; Emily Druchniak and her husband, Michael; Eric Lutz; Genny Strausbaugh and her husband, Mark; and by three great-grandchildren: Jovi Kaye Druchniak; Riley, Bekah, and Abel Strausbaugh.

Also surviving are two sisters: Martha Walter and her husband, Dale of Cooperstown; and Mary Winger of Oil City; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Sharon Lutz; and by her siblings: Katherine Karns; Barbara Young; Ernest Young; Arthur “Stub” Young; Jack Young; Bob Young; Eleanor Montgomery; and Charles Young.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Private burial will be in Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to: The Christian Loving Fund of The Caring Place, 103 North 13th Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.