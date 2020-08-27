Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 620 New Cases Reported Statewide

Thursday, August 27, 2020 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 27, that there are 620 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 131,156.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 20 and August 26 is 151,008 with 4,387 positive cases. There were 22,165 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 26. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,635 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 11 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,471,765 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 27, ​81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/27/20 – 620
8/26/20 – 501
8/25/20 – 561
8/24/20 – 426
8/23/20 – 619
8/22/20 – 796
8/21/20 – 693

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 297 4 301 9
Butler 757 3 760 18
Clarion 96 3 99 3
Clearfield 213 2 215 1
Crawford 193 8 201 2
Elk 64 0 64 2
Forest 14 0 14 0
Indiana 411 1 412 10
Jefferson 95 1 96 1
McKean 35 1 36 1
Mercer 537 2 539 13
Venango 70 0 70 1
Warren 26 0 26 1



County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 585 10901
Allegheny 10065 142498
Armstrong 301 5246
Beaver 1532 15997
Bedford 166 3529
Berks 5942 38791
Blair 427 13294
Bradford 98 6184
Bucks 7666 75995
Butler 760 17453
Cambria 448 19247
Cameron 8 385
Carbon 419 7825
Centre 433 12547
Chester 5513 62571
Clarion 99 2622
Clearfield 215 5278
Clinton 131 3351
Columbia 562 6126
Crawford 201 6083
Cumberland 1487 22915
Dauphin 3214 34267
Delaware 10187 84267
Elk 64 2110
Erie 1321 22435
Fayette 674 12094
Forest 14 613
Franklin 1493 16228
Fulton 34 969
Greene 135 3441
Huntingdon 354 3744
Indiana 412 7315
Jefferson 96 2805
Juniata 149 1764
Lackawanna 2012 22998
Lancaster 6578 61528
Lawrence 450 6515
Lebanon 1694 15382
Lehigh 5152 48146
Luzerne 3730 37369
Lycoming 501 10568
McKean 36 3692
Mercer 539 9699
Mifflin 152 5191
Monroe 1704 19123
Montgomery 10871 115929
Montour 126 7214
Northampton 4080 44928
Northumberland 652 8444
Perry 172 3181
Philadelphia 28635 218170
Pike 537 5314
Potter 24 945
Schuylkill 980 15229
Snyder 148 2650
Somerset 161 7980
Sullivan 10 369
Susquehanna 255 3533
Tioga 46 2609
Union 359 8373
Venango 70 3990
Warren 26 2675
Washington 1001 20078
Wayne 175 4947
Westmoreland 1778 36403
Wyoming 65 2236
York 3232 45467

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,870 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,440 cases among employees, for a total of 25,310 at 923 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,157 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,473 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


