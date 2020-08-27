Pa. Dept. of Health: Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 620 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 27, that there are 620 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 131,156.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 20 and August 26 is 151,008 with 4,387 positive cases. There were 22,165 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 26. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,635 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 11 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,471,765 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 27, ​81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/27/20 – 620

8/26/20 – 501

8/25/20 – 561

8/24/20 – 426

8/23/20 – 619

8/22/20 – 796

8/21/20 – 693

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 297 4 301 9 Butler 757 3 760 18 Clarion 96 3 99 3 Clearfield 213 2 215 1 Crawford 193 8 201 2 Elk 64 0 64 2 Forest 14 0 14 0 Indiana 411 1 412 10 Jefferson 95 1 96 1 McKean 35 1 36 1 Mercer 537 2 539 13 Venango 70 0 70 1 Warren 26 0 26 1







County Case Counts to Date