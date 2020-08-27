Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: The Outlaws Are Coming to Jefferson County

The premiere dirt track touring series in America, The World of Outlaws Late Models announced that they will be bringing their unique brand of high-speed thrills and spills to Thunder Mountain Speedway for a huge doubleheader weekend on Friday and Saturday, September 25-26.

This will be the first-ever appearance at the dirt track in Knoxdale, Pennsylvania for the Morton Builders World of Outlaws Late Models. It also marks the 103rd series event in PA and Thunder Mountain will become the 17th different track in the Keystone State to host a World of Outlaws Late Model race. Friday’s $10,000-to-win program at the 3/8th-mile venue is part of the fifth annual Eric Witherite Memorial, while Saturday’s Thunderfest Night 2 will also be $10,000-to-win event.

“This is, by far, the biggest motorsports event ever in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region,” said John Straitiff, Executive Director Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

“We are thrilled to learn that the Superbowl of dirt track racing will be coming here for a monumental two-day show. The World of Outlaws have a massive following across the country and these two races will attract thousands of visitors that should help provide a boost to the local economy. Our lodging providers, restaurants, and other businesses should all benefit from having the biggest names in late model racing here. I would recommend making your lodging reservations as soon as possible.”

