Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: The Outlaws Are Coming to Jefferson County

Thursday, August 27, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by PA Great Outdoors

image (5)The premiere dirt track touring series in America, The World of Outlaws Late Models announced that they will be bringing their unique brand of high-speed thrills and spills to Thunder Mountain Speedway for a huge doubleheader weekend on Friday and Saturday, September 25-26.

This will be the first-ever appearance at the dirt track in Knoxdale, Pennsylvania for the Morton Builders World of Outlaws Late Models. It also marks the 103rd series event in PA and Thunder Mountain will become the 17th different track in the Keystone State to host a World of Outlaws Late Model race. Friday’s $10,000-to-win program at the 3/8th-mile venue is part of the fifth annual Eric Witherite Memorial, while Saturday’s Thunderfest Night 2 will also be $10,000-to-win event.

thunder-mountain-speedway

“This is, by far, the biggest motorsports event ever in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region,” said John Straitiff, Executive Director Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

“We are thrilled to learn that the Superbowl of dirt track racing will be coming here for a monumental two-day show. The World of Outlaws have a massive following across the country and these two races will attract thousands of visitors that should help provide a boost to the local economy. Our lodging providers, restaurants, and other businesses should all benefit from having the biggest names in late model racing here. I would recommend making your lodging reservations as soon as possible.”

Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

PAGO


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.