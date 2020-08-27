Rick’s Racing Roundup: Busy Weekend of Racing Included Big Payday

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – It was another busy weekend of racing in western Pennsylvania as the regular race season starts to wind down, and season-ending specials will soon take center stage.

(Franklin’s Matt Lux was the super late model winner Friday at Thunder Mountain. Photo by Rick Rarer)

This past Friday at Thunder Mountain Speedway, the four cylinders saw their biggest payday of the season with the Sport Compact Dirt Racing Association. A two thousand dollar winner’s check brought nearly sixty cars pitside!

Jeff Huber was the big winner when the checkers flew on the four-cylinder feature. The Penn-Ohio Pro Stock series was also on the card for another leg of the Thunderbird miniseries, and Franklin driver Josh Seippel scored the victory. The super late model feature also found a Franklin driver in victory lane as Matt Lux bested a strong field of late models for the win.

Lernerville Speedway fans were treated to fireworks Friday and another dose of Fab 4 racing, which saw AJ Flick’s three-race win streak come to an end. Flick would battle his way to fifth place after starting 20th in the feature, but it was Dan Shetler who found victory lane for the first time in 2020 with his dominating performance in the twenty-five lap main.

The win was long overdue for Shetler, whose last win at the Sarver oval came in 2017. It was also a great rebound for Shetler, who was a flip victim a week earlier. Action returns to Lernerville Speedway this Friday with another installment of Fab 4 racing with action getting underway at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday evening at Michael’s Mercer Raceway, the 305 sprint cars honored the memory of Brandon Hawkins with the highest paying 305 sprint car race of the season. Jacob Gomola of Seneca looked to have the race in hand and on his way to the biggest win of his career. That all changed on the final turn of the final when a spinning lapped car spun in front of the leader ending his winning run. Gomola’s heartbreak handed the win to Greg Dobrosky of Kittanning, who donated 750 dollars of the nearly 3000 dollars winner’s share back to the Hawkins family. The 410 sprints will be back on the card this Saturday at Mercer Raceway for the end of summer shootout. Joining them will be the big block and Fastrak modifieds, 305 sprints, mini stocks, and jr sprints with racing slated for 7:00 p.m.

The 410 sprint cars visited Pittsburgh Motor Speedway this past Saturday only to be rained out after their heat races. The sprint cars will return to the monster half mile this Saturday to try it again. The RUSH wingless sprint cars will also be on hand, and wristbands from last Saturday will be honored this Saturday.

To say it was an eventful night at Tri-City Raceway this past Sunday may have been an understatement. Rain hit the track just before race time, but track owner Merle Black was determined to get the show in. Despite a three-hour rain delay, cars would hit the track just after 9:00 p.m. for green flag racing action. Several delays which included, fog, track lights going out, and several bad wrecks delayed the action, but the show went on.

The 358 modified feature was first up, and Nick Joy became the third different New York invader to win a modified feature at the Franklin oval leading all twenty laps. In the RUSH wingless sprint car feature, Jeremy Weaver continued his impressive season, scoring his fifth win for Oil City car owner Ted Hull in convincing fashion. This Sunday, the BRP Modified Tour will visit Tri-City for the first time this season.

Good news from Sharon Speedway, after being shut down back in mid-July because of Covid-19 restrictions, the track announced they will return to action on September 11th and 12th for the Apple Festival Nationals. The track also announced other possible events could be scheduled following the Nationals.

