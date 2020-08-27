Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Siegel Insurance Opens New 5,630 Square Foot Office Building in Shippenville
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Siegel Insurance is pleased to announce the opening of their new 5,630 square foot office building and the official merger of Smathers Insurance with Siegel Insurance. The combined insurance operation will do business as “Siegel Insurance” moving forward.
The new office building is located along Route 322 on the right, between Dairy Queen and Country Fair in Shippenville.
In addition to the insurance business, the PennDOT authorized title and notary operation that was connected to Smathers Insurance has also moved to the new office building. The title and notary business will maintain the Smathers name and function separately from Siegel Insurance under the name “Smathers Title and Notary.”
According to agency owner, Bill Siegel, the new office building has been in his plans for several years.
When Siegel purchased the Smathers Agency about six years ago, he knew right away that if both agencies were ever going to reach their potential, the agencies would eventually have to merge and operate under the same roof as one agency.
“Our new office will allow us to achieve significantly better efficiency and help us improve our overall operation,” said Siegel.
Siegel says his agency’s goal has always been to give its customers the highest level of professional service possible.
“This office building will give us the ability to improve our processes in a lot of different areas, which will ultimately translate into an enhanced overall experience for our customers while giving our employees all of the tools they need to accomplish their professional goals,” said Siegel.
Supporting the local community is another top priority for the company.
“I think it is important for local businesses to invest in the communities where they do business. I believe our new office reflects the commitment we’ve made to our employees and their families, our policyholders, and the entire Clarion community.”
“I speak for everyone at Siegel Insurance and Smathers Title and Notary when I say that we are all proud of our new building. We are excited about the future and are focused on continued growth and improvement.”
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.