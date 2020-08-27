Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Liberty House Debuts New Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Menu; New Daily Specials
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Liberty House, inside of the Clarion VFW, is happy to introduce its new menu and daily specials.
WALKING CHICKEN
10 Piece Broasted Chicken- $16
50 Piece Broasted Chicken- $75
There will be an up-charge for any special requests.
Mashed Potatoes- Pt. $3, Qt. $5
Coleslaw- Pt. $3, Qt. $5
Corn- Pt. $3, Qt. $5
Green Beans- Pt. $3, Qt. $5
Macaroni and Cheese- Pt. $4, Qt. $6
Gravy- Pt. $3
Biscuits (4)- $4
FAMILY MEAL DEAL
8 Piece Broasted Chicken
1 Qt. Mashed Potatoes
1 Pt. Gravy
1 Pt. Coleslaw
4 Biscuits
$19.99
There will be an up-charge for any special requests.
Daily Specials
Monday- $2 OFF Wedgie
TUESDAY- $2 OFF Cheese Steak
WEDNESDAY- $2 OFF a Dozen Wings, or 6 Wings & Fries for $7
THURSDAY- $2 OFF Steak Dinners
FRIDAY- $2 OFF Haddock
SUNDAY- It Takes Two Add $2
New COVID Menu
SANDWICHES
Includes one side
Meatloaf Madness- $7
Thick slice of meatloaf served between toasted pieces of Texas toast and smothered in brown gravy.
Chicken Parmesan- $8
Chicken patty covered with our homemade sauce topped with mozzarella sticks.
BLT- $7
A beguiling touch of home, served on thick, toasted bread.
Hot Pastrami- $8
The name says it all! Topped with sauerkraut, Swiss, and Thousand Island dressing on thick, toasted rye bread.
Hot Turkey- $8
Smothered in gravy and served on thick, toasted bread.
Cod- $7
Panko encrusted flaky fish served on a bun with cheese, lettuce, and our homemade tartar sauce.
Club- $9
A jaw-breaking triple layer of toasted bread stuffed with ham, turkey, and bacon served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Angry Mother-in-Law- $8
Two grilled hot dogs served over Texas toast, smothered with chili, cheese, onion and jalapeños.
SUBS
Includes one side
Haddock- $9
Battered or broiled on a toasted roll served with lettuce, cheese, and our homemade tartar sauce.
Meatball- $7
Five meatballs enrobed with homemade red sauce and mozzarella served on a toasted roll.
Italian Melt- $9
Enchanting layers of ham, pepperoni, salami, and mozzarella served on a toasted roll with green peppers, onion, mayo and Italian dressing.
Wedgie- $8
Choose from ham, turkey, or Italian served with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Southwest- $9
Shaved turkey, jalapeño jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and homemade southwest sauce on a toasted roll.
Bavarian- $8
Shaved ham with melted Swiss and mushrooms.
Roast Beef- $8
Thinly sliced roast beef with provolone and au jus.
Cheesesteak- $9
Delectable chipped steak, provolone, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms served on a toasted roll with mayo.
Cheesesteak Bomb Add $2
Breakfast Philly Add $2
SALADS
Best of both worlds- $7
A half size salad of your choice served with a baked potato.
Taco Salad- $9
Seasoned hamburger served over a crisp salad with seasoned tortilla strips, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream.
Steak or Chicken Salad- $10
Crisp salad topped with fresh cut fries and your choice of breaded or grilled chicken or 6 oz. char-grilled Delmonico steak.
Chef Salad- $9
Thinly sliced deli turkey and ham served over a crisp salad with two kinds of cheese.
BROASTED CHICKEN
Includes two sides
2 Piece- $8
Breast and a wing or thigh and a drumstick.
3 Piece- $9
Add a breast or thigh to the 2 piece.
Arm and a leg- $7
Two wings and two drumsticks.
Half a bird- $9
One breast, thigh, wing, and drumstick.
WINGS
Dozen Wings- $12
Choose from 27 different rubs and sauces (limit two flavors per dozen). Comes with one dipping sauce and celery.
ADD fries- $2
BASKETS
Served with fries, onion rings or tater tots
Liberty Burger- $9
1/2 lb. behemoth covered with cheddar, bacon, onion rings, spiced mayo, lettuce and tomato served on a toasted kaiser roll with a dill pickle spear.
Classic Cheeseburger- $7
1/4 lb. juicy burger served on a toasted roll with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
ADD Bacon- $2
ADD Double with cheese- $3
Chicken Tenders- $7
Four succulent breast tenders served with one dipping sauce.
Popcorn Chicken- $8
An eye popping amount of chicken with one dipping sauce.
Seafood- $9
Butterflied fried shrimp and cod bites served with hush puppies and cocktail sauce.
Grilled Ham & Cheese- $7
Shaved ham on Texas toast with your choice of cheese.
FINGER FOODS
Bacon & Cheese Fries- $6.00
Hot Cheese Balls- $4.50
Pizza Logs- $4.50
Onion Rings- $4.50
Mac & Cheese Bites- $4.50
Chicken Tenders- $5.00
Battered Cauliflower- $4.50
Pretzel Sticks- $4.50
Cheese Sticks- $4.50
Breaded Mushrooms- $4.50
Wing Dings- $7.00
Popcorn Chicken- $5.00
Hush Puppies- $4.00
Fried Pickles- $4.50
Mini-Munchie Platter- $8.00
Three different items from the finger foods with fries and 2 sauces (bacon & cheese fries excluded)
Munchie Platter- $12.00
Six different items from the finger foods with fries and 3 sauces (bacon & cheese fries excluded)
DINNERS
Includes two sides
Haddock Filet- $12
Your choice of beer battered or broiled haddock served with hush puppies.
Pork Chop- $10
Wonderfully seasoned char-grilled pork chop, the very definition of deliciousness.
Steak- 8oz. $13, 12oz. $15
Decedent char-grilled Delmonico seasoned just right.
ADD sautéed onions- $2
ADD sautéed mushrooms- $2
Meatloaf- $9
You won’t regret your choice with this one.
Ham- $9
Thick, plate sized slice of ham covered in a divine peach brown sugar glaze.
PASTA
Served with a side salad and garlic toast
Chicken Parmesan- $9
Thick cut of seasoned chicken lying on a bed of spaghetti smothered with homemade sauce and mozzarella.
Alfredo- $12
A delectable combination of fettuccine and a creamy Alfredo sauce with your choice of seafood medley or grilled chicken.
Spaghetti & Meatballs- $7
Meatballs enrobed in our homemade sauce atop of steaming spaghetti.
SIZZLERS
Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp- $10
Vegetable medley with long noodles and your choice of meat served with either sweet chili or teriyaki sauce.
SIDE DISHES
Available a la carte for $3.00
Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Baked Potato – Baked Sweet Potato – Mashed Potato – Mashed Sweet Potato – Tater Tots – Onion Rings – Macaroni & Cheese – Green Beans – Corn – Hush puppies – Garlic Bread – Fresh Roll – Side Salad – Coleslaw – Peaches – Pears – Applesauce
DRINKS
$1.50
Coffee – Decaf Coffee – Hot Tea (black, green, or chai) – Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Ice Tea – Milk – Chocolate Milk – Cocoa – Soda (Coke and Pepsi products) – Juice (orange, tomato, apple, grape)
DESSERTS
Apple Dumpling- $4
A la Mode add $1
Chocolate Lava Cake- $4
A la Mode add $1
Cheesecake- $2
Fruit topping add $1
BREAKFAST
Slim Pickins- $6
One egg with your choice of meat and toast.
Eggarific- $8
Two eggs with meat, toast, and breakfast potato.
Classic- $8
Two eggs with meat and your choice of one waffle, two pancakes, or two pieces of french toast.
Add blueberries or chocolate chips- $1
Ham and Hash- $8
Ham, green pepper and onion scrambler served on a bed of hasbrowns covered melted cheddar cheese.
Steak & Eggs- $11
6 oz. char-grilled Delmonico with three eggs, breakfast potatoes, and toast.
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits- $6
Two biscuits covered in sausage gravy.
OMELETS
Includes breakfast potato and toast
Meat Matters- $10
American with bacon, ham, sausage, and Canadian bacon.
Swisstastic- $8.50
Swiss with ham, and mushroom.
Some like it Hot- $9.50
Jalapeño Jack with ham, onion, green pepper, and jalapeños served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
All American- $9
American with bacon, ham, and green pepper.
Veggie- $8
American with mushroom, green pepper, onion, and tomato.
Simply Cheese- $7
American, Swiss, and Provolone.
Add one filling of your choice- $1
Breakfast Sizzler
Looking for something different. Change your omelet into a sizzler. Made with two eggs and homefries.
SIDE DISHES
Available a la carte for $3.00
Hashbrowns – Homefries – Tater Tots – Toast – English Muffin – Bagel – Biscuit – Egg – Pancake – Waffle – Bacon – Sausage – Ham – Cottage Cheese – Peaches – Pears – Applesauce
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Served with your choice breakfast potatoes.
Chicken Waffle Sandwich- $8
Chicken cutlet with bacon and cheese between two waffles drizzled with syrup.
Breakfast Sandwich- $7
Fried egg with cheese and your choice of meat on either an English muffin or a bagel.
Monte Cristo- $8
Turkey, ham, and cheddar stuffed between two pieces of French toast sprinkled with powder sugar and served with raspberry preserves.
Breakfast Philly- $11
Steak, bacon, cheddar and egg with spiced mayo. Loaded with green pepper, onion, and mushroom.
Breakfast Burger- $9
Juicy 1/2 pound burger topped with cheddar, bacon, hash browns, and fried egg.
Breakfast Burrito- $8
Two burritos filled with egg, cheese, and hash browns served with sausage gravy.
LUNCH
Club- $9
A jaw breaking triple layer of toasted bread stuffed with ham, turkey, and bacon served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Cheesesteak- $9
Delectable chipped steak, Provolone, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms served on a toasted roll served with French fries.
Italian Melt- $8
Enchanting layers of ham, pepperoni, salami, and mozzarella served on a toasted roll with green peppers, onion, mayo and Italian dressing served with French fries.
Hot Turkey- $8
Smothered in gravy and served on thick, toasted bread served with French fries.
Grilled Ham & Cheese- $7
Shaved ham on Texas toast with your choice of cheese served with French fries.
2 Piece Broasted Chicken- $7
Breast and wing or thigh and drumstick served with mashed potatoes, coleslaw and a biscuit.
3 Piece Broasted Chicken- $8
Add a breast or thigh to the 2 piece served with mashed potatoes, coleslaw and a biscuit.
KIDS MENU
CHILDREN 12 AND UNDER
Silver Dollar Pancakes- $6
Three pancakes and one egg with your choice of meat.
Breakfast Smile- $5
One egg, bacon or sausage and toast.
Egg in a Hole- $4
Thick slice of toast with egg cooked inside and breakfast potato.
Waffle- $6
Belgian waffle with egg and your choice of meat.
French Toast Sticks- $5
Two homemade sticks with sweet icing and one egg.
Chicken Tenders- $6
Two tenders with homefries.
Additional Cheesesteak Combinations
$9 with one side
Original- green pepper, onion, mushroom, mayo, and provolone.
Hoagie- original with lettuce and tomato.
Philly Style- aged liquid cheddar, mushroom, onion, and green pepper.
Jack & Phil- hot pepper jack cheese, green pepper, onion, mayo, and mushroom.
Sweet & Spicy- sweet chili, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and provolone.
Teriyaki- teriyaki, mushroom, green pepper, onion, and provolone.
$11 with one side
Hot Sh*t- hot sauce, blue cheese, mushroom, green pepper, and onion.
Just the Meat Ma’am- extra meat, provolone, and mayo.
Breakfast Philly- bacon, cheddar, over easy egg, spiced mayo, green pepper, onion, and mushroom.
Onion Breath- extra onion, onion rings, green pepper, mushroom, mayo, and provolone.
Smokehouse- bacon, mushroom, onion, green pepper, BBQ, A-1, and provolone
The Bomb- extra everything and salami too.
Visit The Liberty House on Tuesday to get $2.00 off your cheesesteak!
Additional Wedgie Combinations
$8 with one side
Ham- ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Turkey- turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Italian- ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and Italian dressing.
Taco- seasoned beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and salsa.
Roast Beef- roast beef, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Veggie- lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, and mushrooms.
Pizza- pepperoni, mozzarella, and sauce.
Buffalo Chicken- grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Ooey Gooey Ham- ham, aged liquid cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
BLT- bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
$10 with one side
Smokehouse Chicken- grilled chicken, BBQ, bacon, aged liquid cheddar, and onion rings.
Ham Steak- grilled ham steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Teriakyi Chicken- teriakyi, grilled chicken, sizzler vegetables.
Creole Shrimp- shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion, spiced mayo.
Bavarian- ham, Swiss, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mustard.
Sweet & Spicy Steak- sweet chili, shaved steak, mushroom, green pepper, provolone, and onion.
Southwest- turkey, bacon, southwest sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Cheesesteak- steak, provolone, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and mayo.
Club- turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Pastrami- pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000 island, and Swiss.
Visit The Liberty House on Monday to get $2.00 off your wedgie!
The restaurant will be open as follows:
– Monday through Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
– Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
– Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Liberty House would like their customers to know that they are doing everything they can to make them feel as safe as possible when dining with them.
More information can be found on their Facebook Page.
The Liberty House Restaurant is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
