SPONSORED: Ship Loose Coordinator Position Open at Pennwest Homes in Emlenton
EMLENTON, Pa. – Pennwest Homes is an innovative modular home builder that specializes in a wide variety of single family homes.
Constructed to state building codes, Pennwest offers Ranch, Cape Cod, and Two-Story homes, in a multitude of sizes!
Pennwest is an affiliate of The Commodore Corporation, a quality home builder with roots since 1952. The Pennwest division is a state-of-the-art building facility located in Western Pennsylvania, approximately sixty miles north of Pittsburgh. Pennwest Homes builds in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, and West Virginia!
Their company is in search of a Ship Loose Material Coordinator. This individual is responsible for creating the item list and overseeing the loading of the ship loose materials. (Once a modular home is put together on-site it must be completed by the builder or set crew. They supply the materials to complete the project.)
The qualified applicant must have knowledge of building materials, construction, and can use a computer. Attention to detail is critical to success in this position. Candidate must be able to read blue prints. (The actual loading of the materials is done by the plant workers.)
– Experience installing and finishing modular homes is preferred.
– Must be able to pass a drug test and physical.
– The current ship loose coordinator will be on site to train the new hire in the role.
After 60 days benefit eligibility begins including health insurance and prescription plan, 401K, paid holidays (9 days), and accrued vacation. Optional benefits include dental, vision, flex plan, LTD.
Send applications to: maltobelli@pennwesthomes.com or stop at the plant for an application. Please wear a mask to enter the building.
