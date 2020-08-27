State Police Calls: Theft, DUI, Hit-and Run, Vehicle Vs. Deer

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Salem Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of a stolen firearm.

According to police, around 2:42 p.m. on August 24, it was reported that a firearm was stolen from a known 82-year-old Knox man at a location on State Route 208 in Salem Township.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Paint Township

Around 11:58 p.m. on August 15, Clarion-based State Police followed up on a possible unauthorized use of a motor vehicle involving a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze.

Police say they were on the way to a crash on Interstate 80 when the above-mentioned vehicle was spotted at a gas station on Paint Boulevard in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Troopers then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found the driver, identified as 38-year-old Richard Adkins, of Pittsburgh, sleeping in the driver’s seat. He was asked to exit the vehicle and submit Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Police say Adkins showed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Charges are pending.

Hit-and-Run Crash in Callensburg Borough

Police say around 9:00 p.m. on August 24, an unknown vehicle backed into an ice cooler machine, causing damage to the machine, at Emery’s Outlet Express gas station in Callensburg Borough, Clarion County, then fled the scene.

Police note there were no witnesses, and there is no video surveillance footage of the incident.

Vehicle Vs. Deer Crash in Redbank Township

According to police, around 4:30 a.m. on August 26, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Shannondale Road just west of Pine Run Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say 34-year-old Casey J. Gundersen, of Summerville, was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, traveling south on Shannondale Road when a deer entered the roadway. Gundersen was unable to get stopped before hitting the deer, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.

According to police, Gundersen was wearing a seat belt while his passenger, 34-year-old Steven M. McMaster, of Mayport, was not.

No injuries were reported.

MC Auto assisted at the scene.

