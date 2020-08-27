Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Woman Transported by Ambulance Following Foxburg Borough Crash

Thursday, August 27, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulanceFOXBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say one woman was transported by ambulance following a crash that occurred on Wednesday in Foxburg Borough.

According to police, around 12:03 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 58 just east of Summitt Avenue in Foxburg Borough, Clarion County.

Police say 26-year-old Erica C. Allen, of Petrolia, was operating a 2002 Jeep Cherokee, traveling east on State Route 58, when the vehicle traveled onto the southern shoulder and struck a utility pole with its front end. The vehicle then continued east, spinning counterclockwise for approximately 150 feet before striking another utility pole with its passenger side. It then came to a final rest facing northeast.

Allen and her passengers, 21-year-old Mattison W. Reep, of Petrolia, and a 10-year-old female from Petrolia, were using seat belts.

Reep suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Emlenton Area Ambulance.

Allen and the juvenile passenger also suffered suspected minor injuries but were not transported.

Allen was cited for a traffic violation.


