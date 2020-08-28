Statutory Assault Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Sex With 15-Year-Old

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Statutory sexual assault and related charges have been filed against a man accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl in Redbank Township earlier this year.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Tyson James Titler, of Brockway.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 29, Clarion-based State Police were advised of a man who was discovered at a residence in Redbank Township.

According to the complaint, an investigation found the man, later identified as Tyson James Titler, had been invited to the residence by a known juvenile victim around 12:30 a.m. on June 29, for the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim.

Titler fled the residence prior to the arrival of police at the scene, the complaint notes.

Police then made contact with Titler by phone and requested an interview.

When questioned by police, Titler reportedly admitted to knowing the victim was 15 years old. He also reportedly admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim, according to the complaint.

Titler allegedly stated he initially met the victim through a “dating app,” then met the victim in person at a restaurant in New Bethlehem in February of 2020.

The complaint states the victim was also interviewed and admitted to meeting Titler via a “dating app” and then engaging in sexual intercourse with him on June 29.

Titler was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:15 p.m. on August 25, on the following charges:

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 8-11 Years Older, Felony 2

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

He is currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on September 22, with Judge Miller presiding.

