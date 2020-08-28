A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a chance of showers between 9am and 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.