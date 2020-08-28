Change Made to Memorial for Larry Benetti

Due to the prediction of inclement weather this Saturday, August 29, changes have been made to the plans for a memorial service for Larry Benetti.

The memorial service for Larry James Benetti, of Knox, will be held at 2 p.m. at the Knox United Methodist Church, 9629 Route 338, Knox.

Reverend Wade Barto, pastor of the Knox United Methodist Church will officiate.

In order to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, social distancing and wearing a face mask is strongly suggested.

Larry James Benetti, age 85, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, June 14, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a fall at his home.

