Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peppy Peach Salsa

Once you try this Peppy Peach Salsa, you’ll never go back!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon honey



1/2 teaspoon minced garlic1/8 teaspoon ground ginger2 fresh peaches, peeled and diced1/2 green serrano chile pepper, seeded and minced1/2 red serrano chile pepper, seeded and minced1/2 small yellow chile pepper, seeded and minced2 teaspoons minced fresh cilantroTortilla chips

Directions

In a small bowl, combine the lime juice, honey, garlic and ginger; let stand for 5 minutes. Stir in the peaches, peppers and cilantro. Serve with chips. Refrigerate leftovers.

