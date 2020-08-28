Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peppy Peach Salsa
Friday, August 28, 2020 @ 12:08 AM
Once you try this Peppy Peach Salsa, you’ll never go back!
Ingredients
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
2 fresh peaches, peeled and diced
1/2 green serrano chile pepper, seeded and minced
1/2 red serrano chile pepper, seeded and minced
1/2 small yellow chile pepper, seeded and minced
2 teaspoons minced fresh cilantro
Tortilla chips
Directions
In a small bowl, combine the lime juice, honey, garlic and ginger; let stand for 5 minutes. Stir in the peaches, peppers and cilantro. Serve with chips. Refrigerate leftovers.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.