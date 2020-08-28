District Attorney Addresses Sentencing in Drug Death Case: ‘Drug Dealers Are Officially on Notice’

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Following the stringent sentences handed down to two men for drug delivery resulting in death and related charges, Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh announced that “drug dealers are officially on notice: Clarion County takes drug trafficking seriously.”

According to a release from Welsh, the sentencing of Aaron Johnson and Spencer Rudolph on August 26, 2020, sends a clear message that Clarion County has law enforcement, a judge, and a district attorney’s office that are serious about combating deadly drug trafficking.

Judge Seidle-Patton sentenced Aaron Johnson to over 70 years in state prison and Spencer Rudolph to over 30 years in state prison. The sentences follow a four-day jury trial prosecuted by Welsh, after which the jury found Johnson and Rudolph guilty of all charges, including drug delivery resulting in death and corrupt organization.

See Seidle-Patton Sentences Men to Combined 108 Years in Drug Death Case for an account of the sentencing hearing.

The evidence at the trial revealed that Johnson supplied heroin and fentanyl throughout western Pennsylvania from a residence in Monroeville, Pa., using a drug trafficking organization, including fentanyl that was distributed into Clarion County and resulted in the death of William Stout, according to Welsh.

Welsh noted that Johnson has a lengthy history of drug offenses, with convictions from both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Johnson also had a federal conviction for his involvement in trafficking over one kilogram of heroin. However, despite more than a decade of drug convictions on record, Johnson had not previously served time in state prison.

“Drug dealers need to know that Clarion County doesn’t view drug trafficking as lightly as other jurisdictions,” Welsh stated in the release.

The jury found that Spencer Rudolph directly gave the lethal drugs to William Stout, and shockingly, after Mr. Stout’s death, Rudolph continued the sell drugs and even worked to elevate his position in the drug ring, the release states.

At the sentencing, Mr. Stout’s fiancé spoke directly to Rudolph, telling him that she began with empathy for him knowing the challenges of drug addiction. She stated she was dismayed with Rudolph’s continued drug dealing after Stout’s death, a statement that received only a casual “yep,” from Rudolph.

According to the release, Rudolph previously served time in state prison for an Elk County burglary of an elderly couple’s home in search of prescription drugs. He then sold William Stout fentanyl just three months after his release from prison.

Toward the end of the trial, as the jury was leaving the courtroom following their guilty verdict, Rudolph was heard saying, “suck my d***.” Disrespectful to the end, during the sentencing, when asked by Judge Seidle-Patton if he had anything to say, he stated, “nothing other than you all can go f*** yourselves,” the release states.

According to Welsh, investigation and prosecution of this case took a major collaborative effort.

“I would like to thank Chief William Peck for his tireless work,” Welsh said.

“The Pennsylvania State Police, particularly the Vice Unit and Trooper William Craddock, were instrumental in this investigation and prosecution. In addition to the Clarion Borough and State Police, I would like to thank the Monroeville Police Department for their efforts,” Welsh added.

Welsh noted the case involved criminal activity in Clarion, Jefferson, Elk, and Allegheny County, and prosecution would not have been possible without the support of many individuals, including Jefferson County DA Jeff Burkett, former Elk County DA Judge Shawn McMahon, and Allegheny County DA Stephen Zappala Jr.

“I would also like to recognize the work of prior Clarion County DA Mark Aaron during the initial investigation of this case,” Welsh said. “Cases of this complex nature require a great deal of time and resources. It would not be possible without the dedicated efforts of the staff of the District Attorney’s office. The work they do behind the scenes is not often celebrated publicly.

“I am extremely proud of the team assembled at my office and without them, prosecuting a case like this would not be possible.”

Welsh also made note that the jury, in this case, was faced with a particularly difficult task.

“The trial lasted four days, and the facts and evidence presented were complex. It is a testament to Clarion County that the jurors were always focused and listening closely to the evidence. They made the right decision based on the evidence presented, and I thank them for their service to the community and the justice system.”

According to Welsh, while it would have been “easy” for local investigators to stop their investigation at the Clarion County line, and simply arrest one drug dealer, they wanted to take this investigation further.

“The Clarion County District Attorney’s Office and Clarion law enforcement will not take the easy way out. Working together, we were able to stop a narcotics ring that was distributing deadly drugs throughout western Pennsylvania, saving an unknown number of lives.”

This case is an illustration of the kind of serious consequences of certain choices in life, Welsh noted.

“I was touched by the conversations I had with those who knew and loved William Stout. In acknowledging his struggles and shortcomings, all they were looking for was justice. William Stout paid a steep price for his choices. Those who distributed the drugs that killed him should not avoid consequences for theirs. I am grateful that his family and loved ones have seen justice served.”

In the end, Welsh said one thing is crystal clear.

“From the investigation of these crimes, to the trial, and concluding with the sentencing by Judge Seidle-Patton, Clarion County takes drug trafficking into our community seriously. Drug dealers are officially on notice.”

