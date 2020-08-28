Featured Local Job: Full-Time Auto Body Technician

Snyder’s Auto Body Inc. looking for a Full-Time Auto Body Technician.

Experience a plus but we are willing to train.

Paid Health Insurance, Vacation and Holidays

Stop at the shop to complete an application or email resume to snydersauto@zoominternet.net

For more information call:

Snyder’s Auto Body Inc.

Tylersburg

(814)744-9218

