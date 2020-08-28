Featured Local Job: Retail Sales Position

GRex Wireless is seeking detail oriented, highly motivated individuals for full-time and part-time positions at their Seneca location.

Pay is based on experience and attitude toward the job. Offering an hourly wage, tips, monthly bonuses, and paid vacation.

We are looking for a personable individual that is willing to help our business succeed in the cellular and electronics industry.

Duties include sales, customer service, secretarial work and inventory management. Along with helping to maintain a clean and safe work environment.

Interested individuals may apply here.



