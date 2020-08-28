Knox Man Accused of Tying Up Woman, Beating Her Waives Hearing

REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man accused of tying up a woman and beating her, causing her injuries that required being airlifted for medical treatment, waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 36-year-old Michael Steven Siple II were waived for court on Tuesday, August 25:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2



– Unlawful Restraint/Serious Bodily Injury, Misdemeanor 1– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Siple is currently free on a $30,000.00 surety bond posted by a professional bondsman.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Reynoldsville on August 15.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:56 p.m. on August 15, DuBois-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Yellow Brick Road in Reynoldsville, Winslow Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a domestic incident.

At the scene, police spoke with a known female victim who the complaint notes had visible injuries including bite marks and blood on her face.

The victim reported she and Michael Siple were arguing, and Siple started to hit and choke her. She told police she lost consciousness multiple times. She added that Siple bit her face. She stated that he also tied her up and was beating her and biting her, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes the victim was flown to UPMC for her injuries.

Police say that Siple was “manic” and kept yelling he “had to do it,” according to the complaint.

Siple was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 2:45 p.m. on August 16.

