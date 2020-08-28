MSGT Julie Ann Davis, 57, of Oil City, formerly of Pensacola, Florida, passed away late Tuesday night August 25, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Julie was born in Oil City on July 6, 1963. She was the daughter of Gordon R. Davis of Oil City, and the late Rebecca M. (McKee) Davis.

She was a 1981 graduate of Cranberry High School and received a bachelor’s degree in music performance and teaching from Slippery Rock University. Shortly after her graduation from Slippery Rock University, she began her 22 year career in the United States Air Force. She served as a Regional Band Apprentice, and later worked primarily as a Personnel Craftsman. She was active in the Tops in Blues Band, which took her on extensive travels all over the world. She was stationed in Britain for one year prior to her retirement. She was honorably discharged on February 29, 2012. Following her military retirement, she worked as a civilian in human resources at the U.S. Naval Base in Pensacola.

She was a very accomplished pianist, and shared her talent by playing at various church services.

Julie had a passion for search and rescue dogs. She was active in Klaas Kids Search and Rescue Center for missing and exploited children in Pensacola. She also trained and had a grief therapy dog.

In addition to her father, Gordon, Julie is survived by her brother, Mark R. Davis and his wife Vivian of Oil City; a niece, Jennifer L. Rostauscher and her husband Richard of Bethel Park; and a great-nephew, Richard “Richie” Rostauscher, III. Julie is additionally survived by her two dogs, who were more like her children, “Camo” and “Amekia”.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rebecca Davis, who died December 20, 2015.

Friends will be received at the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 Seneca, Cranberry Twp. on Monday, August 31, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow from the funeral home Monday at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Deborah Ackley-Killian, pastor of Heckathorn United Methodist Church, officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard. Private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209; or by visiting www.als.org.

For additional information or to send a condolence to Julie’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.