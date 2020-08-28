National Fuel Warns of Collections Scam

ERIE, Pa. – National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) is warning customers of a recent collections scam.

Scammers, posing as National Fuel representatives, are contacting customers and stating that the customer has 45 minutes to pay their bill or service will be disconnected.

Customers are reminded that National Fuel DOES NOT disconnect gas service without following its proper collections procedures, including multiple attempts to contact customers via the mail, phone or in the field. National Fuel DOES NOT force phone payments as the only payment option and DOES NOT request bill payment by prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer.

Customers should contact National Fuel, 1-800-365-3234, to report suspicious or unusual behavior involving someone claiming to be a National Fuel representative.

Other reminders:

National Fuel employees DO NOT conduct door-to-door sales of gas supply. Any door-to-door salesperson wearing a hard hat or another article of clothing or accessories commonly associated with utility employees is not likely a National Fuel employee.

National Fuel employees DO NOT visit customers’ homes to view their gas bills, to ask them to sign any sort of agreement or to discuss account matters unless they are related to collection activities.

National Fuel employees DO NOT ask customers to replace gas meters at their expense. Gas meters are National Fuel’s property and its responsibility to replace or repair.

National Fuel employees DO visit customers’ homes for operational purposes, including meter reading, construction work and gas emergencies. Company representatives always carry photo identification. When visiting a customer’s home, a representative’s identification card should be visibly noticeable, if it is not, the customer should ask the representative to see their ID.

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation is the Utility segment of National Fuel Gas Company, a diversified energy company that is engaged in a number of natural gas related activities. The Utility provides natural gas service to more than 740,000 customers in Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania.

For more information, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com.

