Pa. Dept. of Health: One COVID-19 Case Removed from Clarion County Tally, 835 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 28, that there are 835 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 131,991.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 120 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 21 and August 27 is 156,317 with 4,216 positive cases. There were 22,640 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 27. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,655 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,488,835 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 28, ​81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/28/20 – 835

8/27/20 – 620

8/26/20 – 501

8/25/20 – 561

8/24/20 – 426

8/23/20 – 619

8/22/20 – 796

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 301 7 308 9 Butler 760 7 767 18 Clarion 99 -1* 98 3 Clearfield 215 9 224 1 Crawford 201 2 203 2 Elk 64 0 64 2 Forest 14 0 14 0 Indiana 412 6 418 10 Jefferson 96 1 97 1 McKean 36 1 37 1 Mercer 539 2 541 13 Venango 70 0 70 1 Warren 26 1 27 1







*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clarion County decreased from 99 on 8/27/20 to 98 on 8/28/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date