Pa. Dept. of Health: One COVID-19 Case Removed from Clarion County Tally, 835 New Cases Reported Statewide

Friday, August 28, 2020 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 28, that there are 835 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 131,991.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 120 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 21 and August 27 is 156,317 with 4,216 positive cases. There were 22,640 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 27. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,655 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,488,835 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 28, ​81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/28/20 – 835
8/27/20 – 620
8/26/20 – 501
8/25/20 – 561
8/24/20 – 426
8/23/20 – 619
8/22/20 – 796

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 301 7 308 9
Butler 760 7 767 18
Clarion 99 -1* 98 3
Clearfield 215 9 224 1
Crawford 201 2 203 2
Elk 64 0 64 2
Forest 14 0 14 0
Indiana 412 6 418 10
Jefferson 96 1 97 1
McKean 36 1 37 1
Mercer 539 2 541 13
Venango 70 0 70 1
Warren 26 1 27 1



*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clarion County decreased from 99 on 8/27/20 to 98 on 8/28/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 599 11957
Allegheny 10128 144014
Armstrong 308 5296
Beaver 1573 16089
Bedford 167 3582
Berks 5980 39152
Blair 434 13409
Bradford 98 6234
Bucks 7705 76680
Butler 767 17638
Cambria 450 19376
Cameron 8 387
Carbon 420 7877
Centre 442 13029
Chester 5554 63309
Clarion 98 2653
Clearfield 224 5386
Clinton 132 3446
Columbia 580 6196
Crawford 203 6139
Cumberland 1496 23090
Dauphin 3246 34559
Delaware 10236 10236
Elk 64 2119
Erie 1335 22779
Fayette 681 12289
Forest 14 631
Franklin 1499 16330
Fulton 34 970
Greene 136 3481
Huntingdon 357 3827
Indiana 418 7382
Jefferson 97 2826
Juniata 149 1782
Lackawanna 2027 23626
Lancaster 6623 62001
Lawrence 453 6570
Lebanon 1705 15510
Lehigh 5165 49152
Luzerne 3753 37730
Lycoming 505 10653
McKean 37 3701
Mercer 541 9810
Mifflin 155 5268
Monroe 1711 19255
Montgomery 10912 117060
Montour 129 7246
Northampton 4092 45255
Northumberland 659 8638
Perry 174 3200
Philadelphia 28755 220343
Pike 539 5354
Potter 24 949
Schuylkill 983 15369
Snyder 151 2712
Somerset 162 8034
Sullivan 10 374
Susquehanna 259 3572
Tioga 47 2643
Union 372 8462
Venango 70 4015
Warren 27 3016
Washington 1019 20331
Wayne 176 5007
Westmoreland 1789 36752
Wyoming 66 2257
York 3269 45835

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,937 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,458 cases among employees, for a total of 25,395 at 925 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,175 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,526 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.




