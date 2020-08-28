Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Pa. Dept. of Health: One COVID-19 Case Removed from Clarion County Tally, 835 New Cases Reported Statewide
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 28, that there are 835 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 131,991.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 120 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 21 and August 27 is 156,317 with 4,216 positive cases. There were 22,640 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 27. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,655 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 1,488,835 patients who have tested negative to date.
There are 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 28, 81% of the patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days
8/28/20 – 835
8/27/20 – 620
8/26/20 – 501
8/25/20 – 561
8/24/20 – 426
8/23/20 – 619
8/22/20 – 796
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|301
|7
|308
|9
|Butler
|760
|7
|767
|18
|Clarion
|99
|-1*
|98
|3
|Clearfield
|215
|9
|224
|1
|Crawford
|201
|2
|203
|2
|Elk
|64
|0
|64
|2
|Forest
|14
|0
|14
|0
|Indiana
|412
|6
|418
|10
|Jefferson
|96
|1
|97
|1
|McKean
|36
|1
|37
|1
|Mercer
|539
|2
|541
|13
|Venango
|70
|0
|70
|1
|Warren
|26
|1
|27
|1
*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clarion County decreased from 99 on 8/27/20 to 98 on 8/28/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:
“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|599
|11957
|Allegheny
|10128
|144014
|Armstrong
|308
|5296
|Beaver
|1573
|16089
|Bedford
|167
|3582
|Berks
|5980
|39152
|Blair
|434
|13409
|Bradford
|98
|6234
|Bucks
|7705
|76680
|Butler
|767
|17638
|Cambria
|450
|19376
|Cameron
|8
|387
|Carbon
|420
|7877
|Centre
|442
|13029
|Chester
|5554
|63309
|Clarion
|98
|2653
|Clearfield
|224
|5386
|Clinton
|132
|3446
|Columbia
|580
|6196
|Crawford
|203
|6139
|Cumberland
|1496
|23090
|Dauphin
|3246
|34559
|Delaware
|10236
|10236
|Elk
|64
|2119
|Erie
|1335
|22779
|Fayette
|681
|12289
|Forest
|14
|631
|Franklin
|1499
|16330
|Fulton
|34
|970
|Greene
|136
|3481
|Huntingdon
|357
|3827
|Indiana
|418
|7382
|Jefferson
|97
|2826
|Juniata
|149
|1782
|Lackawanna
|2027
|23626
|Lancaster
|6623
|62001
|Lawrence
|453
|6570
|Lebanon
|1705
|15510
|Lehigh
|5165
|49152
|Luzerne
|3753
|37730
|Lycoming
|505
|10653
|McKean
|37
|3701
|Mercer
|541
|9810
|Mifflin
|155
|5268
|Monroe
|1711
|19255
|Montgomery
|10912
|117060
|Montour
|129
|7246
|Northampton
|4092
|45255
|Northumberland
|659
|8638
|Perry
|174
|3200
|Philadelphia
|28755
|220343
|Pike
|539
|5354
|Potter
|24
|949
|Schuylkill
|983
|15369
|Snyder
|151
|2712
|Somerset
|162
|8034
|Sullivan
|10
|374
|Susquehanna
|259
|3572
|Tioga
|47
|2643
|Union
|372
|8462
|Venango
|70
|4015
|Warren
|27
|3016
|Washington
|1019
|20331
|Wayne
|176
|5007
|Westmoreland
|1789
|36752
|Wyoming
|66
|2257
|York
|3269
|45835
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- 1% are ages 0-4;
- Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
- Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
- Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.
The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in August;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in August;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in August;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August;
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August; and
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in August.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,937 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,458 cases among employees, for a total of 25,395 at 925 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,175 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 9,526 of the total cases are in health care workers.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.
