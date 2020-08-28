PSP Franklin Searching for Burglary Suspects



ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are searching for three individuals allegedly involved in a Thursday evening break-in in Rockland Township.

According to police, around 6:11 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, a known 67-year-old female victim from Boyers contacted Franklin-based State Police to report there were three people inside her building located on Rockland-Cranberry Road.

The victim reported two women and one man were inside the building at the time of the call.

Franklin-based State Police arrived at the scene within eight minutes only to find the suspects had already fled the scene.

Police gave the following descriptions of the individuals involved:

a white male with tattoos on his left arm and what appeared to be a camo hat with a US flag on the left side carrying a baby, approximately 3-6 months old, in a front chest sling,

a white female with long, straight hair, and

a white female with long straight hair pulled up in a pony tail with sunglasses on her head.

According to police, the three individuals had gotten into the building by smashing out a window in the back of the building. Police say it is assumed that one of the individuals entered the building through the window and let the others inside through a door.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

