Roads to Recovery Expands Services to Jefferson & Clearfield Counties

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Roads to Recovery is expanding its Peer Support Program services to Jefferson and Clearfield Counties.

(Photo, left to right: Paula Hanna, CPS Supervisor; Stephanie Seidle-Weaver, PR/Office Manager; and Christopher Luzier, CPS Director)

Roads to Recovery administrative personnel on Tuesday, August 25, met with Jefferson County Commissioners to present the Mental Health Peer Support services that are available through its agency with the expansion of services to Jefferson and Clearfield County.

Roads to Recovery has been serving the residents of Clarion County since 2008.

Through the Peer Support Program, peer mentors serve as role models in recovery who encourage individuals to seek treatment when necessary, maintain wellness, take an active role in their own treatment plans, and attend self-help groups (AA, NA, and other consumer-run support groups).

Peer support services are available for youth, ages 14-26, and adult, ages 27 & above, who have been diagnosed with serious and persistent mental illness (DSM-V). Referral must be signed by a physician. Call to request a referral.

For more information on the Roads to Recovery Peer Support Program, call toll free at 1-866-773-0302, at the Clarion office at 814-226-5126, or at the Clearfield office at 814-765-0302.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.