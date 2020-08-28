Say What?!: South African Duo Break Karaoke World Record

MBOMBELA, South Africa – A South African duo broke a Guinness World Record by singing karaoke songs for a total 35 consecutive hours.

Jacqueline Brits and Rhinus Lotz, of Mbombela, said they had initially planned to sing for a full 48 hours, but they decided to stop at 35 due to exhaustion from the marathon singing session.

