‘Searching for the Giants’ Program Set for Tomorrow at Cook Forest

Friday, August 28, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

cook forestCOOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A program offering an opportunity to help document big, old, and tall trees in Cook Forest State Park is scheduled for tomorrow.

Searching for the Giants: Breezemont-Camp Trail is a one day program offering an opportunity to search for and document big, old, and tall trees in the Ridge Camp Old Growth Forest Area of Cook Forest State Park.

Although this difficult hike is almost all off-trail through steep terrain, it may harbor some new big and tall records. Are there more black cherries and hemlock in here over 140ft? How about another 150ft class white pine? Maybe we’ll find another elusive 120ft class cucumbertree?

Ridge Camp Old Growth Forest Area is one of the few remaining old growth areas in the park that hasn’t been measured yet with a fine-tooth comb. This program offers an opportunity to take part in helping discover possible new big tree records.

Participants are asked to meet at the Park Office at 9 a.m. to journey to the study site.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all park programs are limited to 25 participants (unless otherwise stated), masks must be on participants, and social distancing is in effect. All participants must register at the Park Office at (814)744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov.


